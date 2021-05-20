newsbreak-logo
East Helena, MT

Face masks are now optional in East Helena schools

By Tyler Manning
Independent Record
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Helena Public Schools board of trustees voted Wednesday to make face masks optional for everyone in school district buildings. Wednesday's special meeting was a follow-up to a special meeting held Monday, where the board reviewed Policy 1905, which set the mask policy on school grounds. The only trustees...

helenair.com
