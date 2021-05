Seventy-three teams participated in the Mineral Area College Foundation Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Crown Pointe Golf Club. Four-person teams signed up to play in either the morning or afternoon session. MAC Foundation Director Kevin Thurman said they anticipated raising between $20,000 and $25,000 for MAC students. "This is by far the biggest turnout we've ever had at the MAC Foundation Golf Tournament," Thurman said. "I'm really pleased. The weather cooperated today, so that's nice. Unfortunately, we did have golf cart paths only, which kind of slowed it down a little bit. But we still have a record amount of teams with 73 teams that have signed up to play (Wednesday). So that's fantastic."