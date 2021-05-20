Andrew, strong finish with juniors in Chilliwack

Hoglander scored a pair of goals and led the team with six shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Hoglander got the Jets on the board 3:04 into the game, putting away his own rebound on a breakaway, and provided some insurance midway through the third period when his pass to Brock Boeser deflected off the stick of Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. Hoglander is ending his rookie campaign with a flourish, picking up points in four of his last five contests (three goals, three assists). He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 50 games overall as the regular season winds down.