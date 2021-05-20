Andrew, strong finish with juniors in Chilliwack
Virden’s Tanner Andrew wrapped up his junior career with a successful stint in one of the British Columbia Hockey League’s pods. The son of Brock and Andrea Andrew headed west after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the November pause and eventual February cancellation of the season for the Winkler Flyers and the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. The 21-year-old forward suited up for all 20 games the Chilliwack Chiefs played as the hosts of one of the BCHL’s five pods.www.empireadvance.ca