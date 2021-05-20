newsbreak-logo
Explainability won’t save AI

By Jessica Newman
Brookings Institution
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of artificial intelligence, and particularly deep learning, is plagued by the “black box problem.” While we may know the inputs and outputs of a model, in many cases we do not know what happens in between. AI developers make choices about how to design the model and the learning environment, but they typically do not determine the value of specific parameters and how an answer is reached. The lack of understanding about how an AI system works, in some cases even by the people who have developed it, is one of the reasons AI poses novel safety, ethical, and legal considerations, and why oversight and governance are especially important. Black box deep learning models are vulnerable to adversarial attacks and prone to racial, gender, and other demographic biases. Opacity is especially problematic in high-stakes settings such as health care, lending, and criminal justice, where significant harms have already been reported.

