BRISTOL - Senior Mike Lorenzetti and sophomore Frank Spirito each struck out eight in three innings of work to combine for a no-hitter in the Rams win over Platt. Central tacked on eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to go up 10 runs and win the game by mercy as both pitchers were also leaders on the offensive end. Lorenzetti had two hits on the day including a double and drove in three runs while Spirito went three-for-three at the dish with a double and one RBI. The Rams finished with four extra-base hits in the contest as Adam Caron posted a triple as one of his two hits and Matt Beaucar hit a double.