TODAY’S WORD is shepherd’s purse. Example: Now through September is the best time to gather leaves of shepherd’s purse. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was curly dock. It has wavy-margined leaves that grow from the stem, getting smaller as they go up. Boring flowers that look like green bumps grow all up the stems, turn reddish-brown with age, then glossy brown as they become seeds. You’ve seen it a million times, especially in wet areas and recently disturbed lands. Example: No wonder you see curly dock all over the place in the summer — just one plant can produce 30,000 seeds that can remain dormant for up to 50 years.