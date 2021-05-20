Texas A&M will open up NCAA Norman Regional play against Wichita State

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M softball begins its run in postseason play at the NCAA Norman Regional against Wichita State on Friday at 5 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field. The Aggies enter the NCAA Regional with a 31-21 record and are paced by Haley Lee and Makinzy Herzog, who own team-best .413 and .370 averages, respectively. Lee leads the squad with 22 home runs and 43 runs knocked in, while two-way threat-Herzog has registered 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Herzog leads the pitching staff with 12 wins and 118 strikeouts in 120.1 innings of work.