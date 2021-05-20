newsbreak-logo
Pelion, SC

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS - Pelion, Lexington advance to District finals

Lexington County Chronicle
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason ends for White Knoll, Swansea and Gray Collegiate softball. Wednesday was near perfect for Lakyn Phillips. The Pelion High School righthander was named to the North-South All-Star Game. She proceeded to show why in keeping the Lady Panthers' season alive. Phillips struck out 13 batters and allowed 2 hits,...

Related
Lexington, SCwestmetronews.net

Robert Davis named as new Airport High School Basketball Coach

Robert Davis, a former Lexington High School basketball standout and River Bluff High School coach, has been named the new basketball coach at Airport High School. Davis comes to the Lexington Two school from River Bluff, where he served as Varsity Assistant and Head Junior Varsity Coach from 2016-2021. Davis was key in his role as director of player development with the Varsity boys team, which is the 2020-21 5A State Champions.
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

Dutch Fork's Taylor, Lexington's Nathan Hall earn Player of the Year honors from SCBCA

As Will Taylor seeks to add baseball to his football state title won this past year school year, the SC Baseball Coaches Association bestowed him a special honor Friday. The Clemson signee and Major League Baseball prospect was named co-Player of the Year in all classifications Friday. Taylor, who has also named Region 5-5A Player of the Year, shared the statewide honor with Class 4A Player of the Year Cam Cannarella of Hartsville.
Blythewood, SCcoladaily.com

Blythewood, AC Flora finish No. 1 in final baseball poll

The post-season starts Friday, and Midlands teams sit atop the final SC Baseball Coaches Association rankings. Blythewood and AC Flora placed first in Classes 5A and 4A, respectively, in the rankings. Both teams won their respective region titles and will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at home. The...
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
Lexington, SCcoladaily.com

Two Midlands teams reach state soccer finals

Lexington and Brookland-Cayce are headed back to the SC High School League boys soccer finals. Both teams were victorious in double overtime Tuesday of their respective Lower State finals on the road over top-ranked teams. Lexington defeated Region 5-5A champion Chapin 3-1 in Class 5A, while the Bearcats upended Bishop England 2-1 in Class 3A.
Lexington County, SCLancaster News

Lancers’ season ends with 2 tourney losses

LEXINGTON – The University of South Carolina Lancaster Lancers saw their 2021 baseball season end, dropping two games in the Region X tournament at Lexington County’s Blowfish Stadium. USCL was eliminated in a 6-5 loss to USC Sumter on Saturday. The Lancers opened the double-elimination tourney by falling to Spartanburg...
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

Lexington wins Class 5A Lower State boys golf title

Wildcats, Chapin and River Bluff qualify for state finals in Lexington. The 1st state boys golf title in 30 years is now 1 event away for Lexington High School. The Wildcats came away with an 8-stroke victory at the Class 5A Lower State tournament Monday at Shaftesbury Glen Golf Club. They shot 302 (+14) to beat out fellow Region 5-5A member Chapin (+22).
Lexington, SCcoladaily.com

33 Midlands players make All-State soccer teams

As the high school soccer season comes to a close this week, the top players received All-State honors Sunday. The SC High School Soccer Coaches Association selected 33 Midlands athletes from the five completing classifications. Both AC Flora and Andrew Jackson had four players selected in their respective classifications, while both Class 5A Lower State finalist Chapin and Class 2A Upper State finalist Gray Collegiate had three selections.
Lexington, SCSCNow

Stingers beat SMC 13-7 for 2nd Region 10 Tournament championship

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Preston McDonald has marveled at the resiliency of his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team at times this season. No matter what, the Stingers never feel that they’re out of any game, and no matter what, they just keep coming. “They’re relentless,” McDonald said. “They fall behind, they answer...
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

19 Lexington County players earn All-State soccer honors

12 players, Chapin head coach Bob Taylor to compete at North-South Soccer Classic. As the high school soccer season comes to a close this week, the top players received All-State honors on Sunday. The SC High School Soccer Coaches Association selected 19 Lexington County athletes from the 5 completing classifications....
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

REGION X DIVISION I TOURNAMENT AT LEXINGTON COUNTY BASEBALL STADIUM

The home of the Lexington County Blowfish is serving as the site for the Region X Division I baseball tournament. The 2 finalists were decided Sunday afternoon at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Top seed Florence/Darlington Technical College defeated Louisburg College 8-3 to advance to Monday's 1 pm Friday. This set up an elimination game between Louisburg and Spartanburg Methodist to determine the other finalist. Spartanburg Methodist came away with a 12-8 victory and will need to defeat the Stingers twice to claim the title. If a 2nd game is necessary, it will take place at 4:30 pm Monday.