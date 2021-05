Roy Hodgson praised Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha for not retaliating to constant forceful attention from Southampton in the Eagles’ 3-1 defeat on Tuesday. Zaha won a penalty just before half-time with the score at 1-1 after Nathan Redmond bundled him over. However, Fraser Forster’s save from Palace captain Luka Milivojevic was crucial and swung the momentum in favour of the hosts, who scored a further two goals to take all three points.