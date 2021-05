Arsenal fans have taken to social media following news that Willian is reportedly open to leaving the club after just one season with the north London side. The Atheltic report that the former Chelsea winger wants to leave Arsenal just 12 months after making the cross-city switch, with the 32-year-old attacker failing to impress under Mikel Arteta as Willian has managed just one goal for the Gunners since signing for the club.