Roy Hodgson spoke of his pride at having managed his boyhood club after his final match at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace manager in front of 6,500 spectators. “It’s been exceptionally good,” he said in his post-match interview. “I never really envisaged it. From being on the terraces at the age of five and finish managing the team at the age of 73, it’s something of a fairytale – or like Roy of the Rovers.