Freshman QB Sam Vidlak and other youngsters get in plenty of work to prepare for August training camp.Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith exited spring football practice with a good feeling about his team. "We have a tight-knit group. They got after each other but with mutual respect," Smith said Saturday, May 8 after the 15th and final practice in front of fans at Reser Stadium. "We got good leadership on this team. We're more physical defensively across the board. That's an emphasis for us. We made tweaks to how we want to approach tackling. … I'm pleased with the physicality...