3 key takeaways as Craig Smith's 2OT winner lifts Bruins to 2-1 series lead

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored three goals to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory today. With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL’s East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly (kah-RA’-lee) and Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhehr-ahn) also had a goal for Boston. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in his eighth start, and David Krejci (KRAY’-chee) had three assists — all on Smith’s goals. The Bruins went 7-1 against the Sabres this season and improved to 21-4-1 in the teams’ last 26 meetings.