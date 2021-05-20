3 key takeaways as Craig Smith's 2OT winner lifts Bruins to 2-1 series lead

1. Craig Smith, Boston Bruins. The Craig Smith, David Krejci, Taylor Hall line has been dominant for the Boston Bruins, and it shined again on Saturday in a convincing 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Smith helped drive that offense with a hat trick as he continued his second half offensive surge. He now has 13 goals and 32 points in 49 games this season, but has been especially productive in the month of April with 18 points in the Bruins’ 18 games. Since that line has been pieced together they have outscored teams by an 11-1 margin and controlled more than 64 percent of the total shot attempts during 5-on-5 play. That gives the Bruins two dominant scoring lines.