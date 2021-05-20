newsbreak-logo
3 key takeaways as Craig Smith's 2OT winner lifts Bruins to 2-1 series lead

By Brian De Felice
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bruins and Capitals went to overtime for a third straight game, and for a second straight game it was Boston that came out victorious to take a 2-1 series lead on Craig Smith’s double-overtime winner.

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

