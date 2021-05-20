newsbreak-logo
2 omega-3 acids found in fish oils may work against each other, Utah researchers find

ksl.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — A new study from Utah researchers suggests that two common omega-3 compounds found in fish oils may counteract each other, blunting possible heart health benefits. Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare's Heart Institute conducted the study with 987 participants to examine cardiovascular health. Examining the subjects over 10...

www.ksl.com
Nutritionmymmanews.com

Obtaining your Omega fatty acids from plant-based sources

When we think of fats, we automatically think of ‘bad food’. Big juicy burgers, a bag of chips, or saturated fats within a portion of fries. Hence the fact that we have avoided fats from our diet for a long time because they were labeled as bad and seen as fattening for the figure. But when we look at our macros, fats are essential for a healthy body. The big distinctive thing you should know about fats, is the source of fat. To enjoy a healthy portion of fat, we need fatty acids such as Omega 3, Omega 6, and Omega 9 (with a big sidenote to Omega 6). We’ll explain what the difference is between these fatty acids and, more importantly, where to obtain them when eating a plant-based diet. Maybe you already know about fish oil or cod liver oil as a source of Omega 3 fatty acids, but with more and more people turning to plant-based sources nowadays, we’ll shed light on the lesser known vegan alternatives. Let’s talk plants.\
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids from prescription fish oil showed no effect on CV events

Patients at high risk for cardiovascular events who had the highest levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in their blood one year after taking daily omega-3 carboxylic acid, a prescription-grade fish oil, had similar rates of major cardiovascular events as people taking a corn oil placebo, according to a secondary analysis of the STRENGTH trial presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. Researchers also found no increase in cardiovascular events among patients with the highest levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) compared to placebo.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Likely Does Not Reduce Cardiovascular Events

A post-hoc analysis explored the contradictory results between the REDUCE-IT and STRENGTH trials. A new post-hoc analysis of the REDUCE-IT and STRENGTH trials suggests that omega-3 fatty acids from prescription fish oil may have no effect on cardiovascular event reduction. These findings were presented at the American College of Cardiology...
Healthphillyvoice.com

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial

Many people take fish oil supplements to protect their heart either as a prescription or over-the-counter medication. However, in recent years researchers have questioned not only whether the supplements really do improve heart health, but also if they pose a health risk when taken in high doses. Fish are a...
Sciencehealio.com

New STRENGTH analysis puts spotlight on CV impact of omega-3 fatty acids

Higher blood levels of eicosapentaenoic acid 1 year after daily omega-3 carboxylic acid supplementation were not associated with lower CV risk, according to a secondary analysis of the STRENGTH trial. Presenting data from a post hoc analysis at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session, Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Genetic Risk of Heart Disease May Be Due to Low Omega 3-Linked Biomarker Found in Fish Oils

People who are genetically more likely to suffer from cardiovascular diseases may benefit from boosting a biomarker found in fish oils, a new study suggests. In a genetic study in 1,886 Asian Indians published in PLOS ONE today (Wednesday, May 12, 2021), scientists have identified the first evidence for the role of adiponectin, an obesity-related biomarker, in the association between a genetic variation called omentin and cardiometabolic health.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Scary Side Effect of Taking Fish Oil, Says New Study

If you pride yourself on your health, and you also like to stay abreast of the latest nutrition news, there's a good chance that you've already learned a lot about the benefits of fish oil supplements and the omega-3 fatty acids they contain. You may know that our bodies can't...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Cooking With This Oil Lowers Heart Disease Risk and Cholesterol, New Study Says

You know some cooking oils—like olive oil and avocado oil, which a dietitian recently told us she loves—are healthier to cook with than others, especially given the impact some have been shown to have on heart health. A new study just delivered a conclusion about one common but oft-misunderstood cooking oil. They say that while this one oil has confused scientists and consumers for ages, it actually promotes cardiovascular health and lowers cholesterol.
HealthRunnersWorld

These Nutrient Deficiencies Affect Women the Most, New Research Shows

Women who are athletes may be more susceptible to certain nutrient deficiencies (such as iron, calcium, and vitamin D) than men, according to new research. This may be because female athletes are more likely to be restrictive with their eating, which can lead to greater risk for deficiencies. If you’re...
NutritionMedicalXpress

One cup of leafy green vegetables a day lowers risk of heart disease

New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that by eating just one cup of nitrate-rich vegetables each day people can significantly reduce their risk of heart disease. The study investigated whether people who regularly ate higher quantities of nitrate-rich vegetables, such as leafy greens and beetroot, had lower blood...
NutritionCleveland News - Fox 8

The best fish oil supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It isn’t much of a secret that many doctors and nutritionists recommend eating fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel regularly. This is because they contain healthy omega-3s that are good for the brain, cardiovascular system, and other body parts.
HealthOne Green Planet

Fighting Acid Reflux Symptoms With Plant-Based Foods

Acid reflux is an incredibly common health issue that is often overlooked or self-diagnosed improperly. On average 60 million adults suffer from acid reflux every month, 25 million of which experience symptoms on a daily basis. But even being such a common health issue, acid reflux is often misunderstood. What...
ScienceStars and Stripes

Researchers race to find out what level of antibodies protect against COVID-19

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. (Tribune News Service) — To prove their COVID-19 vaccines worked, companies had to enroll...
Healthwomenworking.com

7 essential vitamins and supplements to help remedy hormonal imbalance

Fluctuations and imbalances of hormones affect every aspect of a woman’s life. Hormonal imbalances may contribute to an increase of mood swings, irritability, weight gain, appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Additionally, these hormonal irregularities can seriously impact our personal and professional lives, resulting in decreased motivation, low energy levels, and serious mental-health issues. But as harmful as these effects may appear, treating hormonal imbalances is a lot less scary and fairly easy to incorporate into daily routines. Small changes like switching to a healthier diet and increasing your intake of vitamins can help stabilize uneven hormone levels and even help lower the risk of hormonal fluctuation.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

The once-a-day nutrient that eats away anxiety

About 40 million adults in the United States — that’s almost 20 million of us — suffer from a diagnosable anxiety disorder. We all experience anxiety. For example, speaking in front of a group can make us anxious, but that anxiety also motivates us to prepare and practice. But when...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Compound found in some vegetables may reduce diabetes-related kidney damage

New research conducted in rats suggests a compound that gives some cruciferous vegetables their pungent taste could help to reverse kidney problems associated with diabetes. It is estimated that about one-quarter of people with diabetes will eventually develop diabetic nephropathy, a gradual loss of kidney function eventually requiring dialysis. The condition is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the U.S. and is also associated with a high risk of heart disease. There is currently no cure.