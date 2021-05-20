2 omega-3 acids found in fish oils may work against each other, Utah researchers find

When we think of fats, we automatically think of ‘bad food’. Big juicy burgers, a bag of chips, or saturated fats within a portion of fries. Hence the fact that we have avoided fats from our diet for a long time because they were labeled as bad and seen as fattening for the figure. But when we look at our macros, fats are essential for a healthy body. The big distinctive thing you should know about fats, is the source of fat. To enjoy a healthy portion of fat, we need fatty acids such as Omega 3, Omega 6, and Omega 9 (with a big sidenote to Omega 6). We’ll explain what the difference is between these fatty acids and, more importantly, where to obtain them when eating a plant-based diet. Maybe you already know about fish oil or cod liver oil as a source of Omega 3 fatty acids, but with more and more people turning to plant-based sources nowadays, we’ll shed light on the lesser known vegan alternatives. Let’s talk plants.\