BOISE — Child care providers, parents and children filled Idaho’s Capitol Rotunda on Monday and sat in on Tuesday’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee meeting. Their presence was impossible to ignore, and on Wednesday, lawmakers took favorable action on more than $100 million in COVID-19 relief funds that Idaho Gov. Brad Little recommended go toward support of the state’s hard-hit child care industry. That money comes out of the nearly $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money that Idaho received from the federal government after ARPA was signed in March.