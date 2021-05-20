Film Crews Take Over Northern Iowa Communities To Shoot New TV Show

(Clear Lake, IA) — An expert at the Iowa D-N-R says the strong populations of black bears in neighboring states will likely lead to the animal reestablishing in Iowa. Wildlife research biologist Vince Evelsizer says bears have been strictly tourists dropping in for a visit from Minnesota and Wisconsin — but conditions are right for bears to settle down here. He says some of eastern Iowa, northeast Iowa, parts of southern Iowa may have suitable enough habitat to support a small breeding population. That’s not going on at this time.” Evelsizer thinks there’s a chance that they will perhaps have a few cubs and get a small breeding population in the not to distant future. There have been 43 confirmed black bears in Iowa since 2002, and two to five per year since 2014. Evelsizer says they start showing up in late spring and into July when they are mating, and those sightings are likely to increase.