Film Crews Take Over Northern Iowa Communities To Shoot New TV Show
Film crews have been spotted around Clear Lake and Mason City filming a television show called "Strong Tower" which is about a widow who comes back to her hometown to open a brewhouse. The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce confirmed the news on Facebook with a post that explained: "Renovo Media Group (operating within the new Kingland production facility) is filming a television show in North Iowa throughout the next 2 weeks! Very exciting for our region. And don't worry! The signs on Skip's Kicks and Starboard Market are only temporary."