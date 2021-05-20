newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Film Crews Take Over Northern Iowa Communities To Shoot New TV Show

By Dunken
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 11 hours ago
Film crews have been spotted around Clear Lake and Mason City filming a television show called "Strong Tower" which is about a widow who comes back to her hometown to open a brewhouse. The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce confirmed the news on Facebook with a post that explained: "Renovo Media Group (operating within the new Kingland production facility) is filming a television show in North Iowa throughout the next 2 weeks! Very exciting for our region. And don't worry! The signs on Skip's Kicks and Starboard Market are only temporary."

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

