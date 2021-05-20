newsbreak-logo
Hays baseball headed to state

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 hours ago
Valley Center starter Payton Graham allowed just one run over 6.2 innings as the Hornets beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel 4-1 in the opening game of the day. Jesse Johnson drove two runs in with two outs in the third inning then added another in the top of the seventh for a 4-1 lead.

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
