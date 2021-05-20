Hays baseball headed to state

HAYS - In the first two doubleheaders of the 2021 baseball season, the Garden City Buffaloes had swept their opponents. Since then, every twin bill had been a split. On Tuesday, the Buffs got back on the broom trail by sweeping Thomas More Prep-Marian of Hays on the road by scores of 7-6 and 5-2. That provided the Buffs with an 11-6 season record and they will conclude the regular season on Thursday, May 13, with a road Western Athletic Conference doubleheader at Hays High. These two games will not count in the WAC standings as both teams have completed their league slate. The Buffs will finish third in the league (4-4) behind Dodge City and Hays.