newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI5tF_0a5EHRzX00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger chanted with enthusiasm, “We are back! We are back!” before he spoke Wednesday about the importance of resurrecting the theatrical experience for moviegoers.

“Now it’s time to get back to the big screen,” Schwarzenegger told a socially distanced audience at AMC Century City 15 theater in Los Angeles.

The actor and former California governor was joined by filmmakers and major Hollywood studio executives as part of the “Big Screen is Back” initiative. Other speakers included J.J. Abrams, Maggie Q, Sam Richardson, Janicza Bravo and David Bruckner.

“If you have the movie and you don’t have the theaters, you don’t have nothing," Schwarzenegger said. “Yes, we’ve seen over the past year in the pandemic, that people watch movies on their little iPhone and iPad and put on their glasses to see what’s going on there. They are missing special and visual effects and all the great stuff you usually see on the big screen.”

The gathering was one of the first in-person events for the industry to showcase its biggest upcoming projects. The three-hour event also featured movie clips and trailers from Disney, Sony and other studios.

Extended footage was shown from Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” Disney’s “Cruella,” Universal’s “F9,” Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” and Aretha Franklin’s biopic “Respect” from MGM Studios/United Artist Releasing.

Each speaker encouraged the return to theaters as the industry moves to rebound after the pandemic created life without theaters about a year ago.

Maggie Q, star of the upcoming action film “The Protégé,” talked about her excitement at seeing her work back in theaters. Bravo offered a glimpse into her film “Zola,” and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige appeared in a pre-recorded message before he introduced a sizzle reel that included “Black Widow.”

“We set out to craft an epic cinematic experience that is visually spectacular and totally engrossing with every inch of the frame,” Feige said. “We want you to feel like you’re part of the action. It’s by far the best way to see a Marvel movie and any movie period.”

Abrams offered an inspiring speech, saying his favorite experiences happened in places like a movie theater.

“I think we all want to be kids again,” he said. “And the idea of returning to theaters and being in a big dark room with strangers, screaming and laughing, experiencing the power of that is a human natural need.”

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Q
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Janicza Bravo
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Room Movie#Amc Century City 15#Iphone#Cruella#Universal#Paramount#Ap#Movie Clips#Filmmakers#Moviegoers#Studio Executives#Trailers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

'WandaVision' Wins Best Show at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

After taking a year off due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards returned on Sunday to celebrate this year’s top television and film talent at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. On night one, Disney+ and Marvel’s hit series WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen...
Los Angeles, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Black elite family drama ‘Our Kind of People’ set for fall

LOS ANGELES — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels. Based on “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network’s fall schedule, while midseason’s “The Cleaning Lady” will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Get Ready 'Jeopardy!' Fans: Buzzy Cohen Is Making a Big Comeback

Diehard fans of Jeopardy! will likely remember one of 2016's most memorable champions: Buzzy Cohen. The music industry executive who made waves on the game show for his nine-day winning streak joined the ranks of other memorable Jeopardy! contestants like Ken Jennings; however, Buzzy's turn on the show was much more polarizing than any other winner's.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles County, CAwelikela.com

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Local Natives Bring Music Back to The Greek Theatre 8/14/21

Los Angeles rockers Local Natives are bringing live music back to California with a performance at the re-opening of The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on August 14. This performance will mark the first live show at the stunning outdoor Greek Theatre since the pandemic. After having to cancel last year’s show scheduled for May 20, 2020, with British indie rockers Foals due to the pandemic, Local Natives are ready to take the stage again with fellow Los Angeles locals Cherry Glazerr.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAairows.com

The Petersen Museum x Luftgekühlt Launch Series of Porsche-Themed Exhibits

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles has linked up with renowned Porsche-themed event organizers Luftgekühlt on a series of special exhibits starting with “Pfaffenhausen Speed Shop – The RUF Gallery.”. Available for visitors now, the eye-popping showcase features nine bespoke supercars and restomods from German tuner RUF, including a...
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.