Get ready to cruise down the highway with your windows down and crank the volume up to this beautiful soft rock album. Nancy Wilson launches her solo career with the debut You and Me, a 12-track album that exquisitely showcases Wilson’s incredible musical and vocal range. Wilson is well-known as the guitarist in the rock band Heart. She joined Heart alongside her older sister, Ann Wilson, and they became the first frontwomen in a hard rock band. Most will recognize Wilson and Heart for their hit single “Barracuda,” which was featured in the legendary Guitar Hero gaming franchise.