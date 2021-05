MADRID – Kayla Phelan homered in game two to help Brushton-Moira pick up an 11-4, 12-11 sweep of host Madrid-Waddington (3-5, 3-4) in an East Division doubleheader. Kennadey Hebert and Natalie Palmer both lined two hits in game one for the Panthers (5-2). Emma St. Mary and Bailey Trainor picked up two hits each in game two.