Public Health

Covid-19 booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Fauci says

By Virginia Langmaid, Amir Vera, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Public Health

Fauci: Vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4 is ‘ambitious' but 'attainable’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been continually giving advice and educating the public on the COVID-19 pandemic. As Americans across the nation continue to receive the vaccine, Fauci commented on President Joe Biden’s new goal of at least one shot for 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.
Agriculture

Dr. Fauci Shouldn’t Have Publicly Dismissed Herd Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, our most trusted health communicator for good reason, was right when he told a beleaguered nation more than a year ago that “the showstopper will ultimately be a vaccine.” It is, and will be, but only if we vaccinate most of the population. What Dr. Fauci said...
Public Health
Fox 32 Chicago

CVS and Walgreens wasted more COVID-19 vaccines than most states combined

Two major U.S. pharmacies are responsible for wasting thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CVS and Walgreens accounted for 70% of wasted vaccines in the country, nearly 128,500 shots, according to government data obtained by Kaiser Health News. The CDC reported 182,874 shots were wasted through the end of March.
Pharmaceuticals

Your COVID-19 vaccine was likely free — what about the booster?

President Joe Biden loosened intellectual property restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines last week in an effort to slow the pandemic — which, reminder, is very much still going on. On today’s show, we’ll follow on that news a bit and talk about where the real money is made from those vaccines. Plus: The Food and Drug Administration says yes to vaccines for more teens, attorneys general say no to Instagram for kids, and America says “well … OK” to the return of Bennifer.
Public Health

Indoor COVID rules may change soon, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s top infectious disease experts, said he supports the idea of loosening indoor masking rules as the United States continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. What Fauci said. Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration “need to start being...
Pharmaceuticals

Explainer-Who decides if the world needs COVID-19 booster shots?

(Reuters) – Vaccine makers Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, with its German partner BioNTech, have been vocal in their view that the world will soon need COVID-19 booster shots to maintain high levels of immunity. What is less clear, however, is who should make that decision – and based on what evidence.
U.S. Politics

US planning for annual COVID-19 booster shots, CDC director says

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told CNBC May 11 that the U.S. government is planning for potential booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. Officials don't yet know if booster shots will be needed, "but we are planning for it just in case," Dr. Walensky said. The CDC director said that if...
Public Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots

  Published by Reuters   By Julie Steenhuysen and Kate Kelland (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots or new vaccines to tackle concerning coronavirus variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed. In interviews with Reuters, more than […] The post Top scientists question the need for COVID-19 booster shots appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public Health

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

COVID-19 Booster Shots Would Be Free for Americans, White House Says

On Tuesday, top White House science advisor David Kessler told U.S. senators that if they prove necessary, COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be provided for free to Americans. “We do have the funds to purchase the next round and to assure if there are boosters that they are free just as the last round,” said Kessler, who left open the possibility of a “transition back to a commercial market” for immunizations after 2022. The U.S., Kessler said, also needs to speed up the development of oral antiviral drugs that can help fight the virus. “People who are immunosuppressed, who do not mount an immune response for a number of reasons, or choose not to be vaccinated, will continue to be vulnerable, and we need options for them,” said Kessler.