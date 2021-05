Joe is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Joe had started each of the past three games at first base in place of C.J. Cron (back), going 2-for-8 with four walks over that stretch. The left-handed Matt Adams will get the nod at first base for Game 1, and he may end up filling the large side of a platoon at the position with the right-handed Joe until Cron is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.