Louisville mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in infant's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother on Wednesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of her 3-month-old daughter in February 2020. Police said Ebony Moore passed out on top of her newborn, Charvi Scruggs, in a crashed car after three days of partying. Officers found Moore and the baby in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2020, after she hit a parked car near West Magnolia Avenue and South 32nd Street.www.wdrb.com