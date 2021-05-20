Louisville mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in infant's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An inmate at a Kentucky jail who was found unresponsive in a housing unit died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was found Sunday morning by an officer with Louisville Metro Corrections, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the agency. The officer called emergency crews and began “lifesaving efforts” on the inmate, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in the statement. The man was later pronounced dead at University Hospital, Durham said.