Louisville, KY

Louisville mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in infant's death

wdrb.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother on Wednesday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of her 3-month-old daughter in February 2020. Police said Ebony Moore passed out on top of her newborn, Charvi Scruggs, in a crashed car after three days of partying. Officers found Moore and the baby in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2020, after she hit a parked car near West Magnolia Avenue and South 32nd Street.

www.wdrb.com
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
#Smoking Marijuana#Police#Ecstasy#Crime#Manslaughter#Drinking Alcohol#Cocaine#Car Crash#Ky#Wdrb Media#Daughter#Ky#Toxicology Tests#Driving#Court Documents#Amphetamine#June#West Magnolia Avenue#Opiates#Guilty
