Lynx-Seattle gameday preview

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 10 hours ago

7 p.m. vs. Seattle • Target Center • NBATV, 106.1-FM Preview: Both teams will be looking to rebound from losses on Tuesday night. The defending WNBA champion Storm (1-1) lost to Las Vegas 96-80 at home, while the Lynx (0-2) lost at New York 86-75. The Storm trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half before pulling within four at the end of the third quarter. Seattle was outscored 30-18 in the fourth quarter. The Lynx were outscored 43-30 in the second half to fall to 0-2 at the start of a season for the first time since 2007.

www.startribune.com
