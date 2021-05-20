Lynx-Seattle gameday preview

AS YOU MAY KNOW…with the addition of right-hander Logan Gilbert to the active roster, the Mariners now have each of their 1st picks from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 drafts on the active roster…Seattle selected OF Kyle Lewis 11th overall in 2016, 1B Evan White 17th overall in 2017 and Gilbert 14th overall in 2018, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that the Mariners are the only MLB team with all 3 of their 1st picks from the 2016–18 drafts on their active roster?…the Philadelphia Phillies are the only club to have each of their three 1st picks from the 2016–18 drafts appear in a game for them (OF Mickey Moniak, 1st overall, 2016; OF Adam Haseley, 8th, 2017; INF Alec Bohm, 3rd, 2018), but Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 26…the Minnesota Twins are the only other club to have had 1st round picks from each of the 2016–18 drafts appear in a game for them (OF Alex Kirilloff, 15th, 2016; OF Brent Rooker, 35th, 2017; OF Trevor Larnach, 20th, 2018), but Rooker was Minnesota’s 2nd selection in the 2017 draft after taking INF/OF Royce Lewis (1st overall) with their 1st pick.