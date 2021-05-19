Will COVID-19 Vaccine Wristbands Become a Thing in Colorado?

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado has had notched a big victory in the war against COVID-19. As of Thursday, more than 2 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated against the virus!. “I want to congratulate every Coloradan who has received their vaccine. Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re powering the Colorado comeback and energizing our economy,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “And for everyone who is still unvaccinated, I want you to know that getting the vaccine is free, quick and easy. Make a plan today, and take the first step toward ending this pandemic and protecting your family. Vaccinated Coloradans are experiencing the joy of safely seeing their grandparents again, or finally getting together with friends for dinner without the fear or guilt of endangering their lives. There are even brighter days ahead Colorado, and this life-saving vaccine is going to get us there.”