Colorado State

Will COVID-19 Vaccine Wristbands Become a Thing in Colorado?

By Shelby
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 21 hours ago
Colorado has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, and many businesses are also allowing customers to go mask-less indoors — if they are fully vaccinated. How do you prove it? A Colorado doctor has pitched the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine wristband, which begs the other question, would people actually wear them?. According...

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

LifestyleKCTV 5

These new wristbands are a wearable way to prove you're vaccinated

(CNN/Meredith) -- New technology in the form of a wearable wristband could carry your COVID-19 vaccination card's information and tell others around you that you've been fully vaccinated. ImmunaBand is a blue silicone bracelet that has two purposes -- first, it has a built-in QR code that carries your COVID-19...
Chicopee, MAelms.edu

COVID-19 Vaccination FAQ

What is the procedure for submitting proof of vaccination?. What if I can’t get the vaccine for health reasons?. What if I don’t want the vaccine for religious reasons?. Do I need to be vaccinated if I already had COVID-19? What if I only have one dose before the deadline?
Colorado StateKKTV

Colorado hits huge milestone: 2 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado has had notched a big victory in the war against COVID-19. As of Thursday, more than 2 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated against the virus!. “I want to congratulate every Coloradan who has received their vaccine. Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re powering the Colorado comeback and energizing our economy,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “And for everyone who is still unvaccinated, I want you to know that getting the vaccine is free, quick and easy. Make a plan today, and take the first step toward ending this pandemic and protecting your family. Vaccinated Coloradans are experiencing the joy of safely seeing their grandparents again, or finally getting together with friends for dinner without the fear or guilt of endangering their lives. There are even brighter days ahead Colorado, and this life-saving vaccine is going to get us there.”
Colorado Statekgfw.com

Colorado experiencing surge in child COVID-19 cases

(COLORADO) — Colorado is reporting that 26 percent of its new COVID-19 cases are coming from children. Health officials found that, as of this week, one out of every four new coronavirus cases is a person under 19-years-old. Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatrician and professor at the University of Colorado...
Public HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Target no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, employees

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or employees. The Minneapolis-based retailer is making the change in light of last week’s updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado identifies new Indian COVID-19 variant

Colorado's identified yet another COVID-19 variant in the state, state health officials said Thursday. Five cases of the variant have been identified in Mesa County, Colorado epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy told reporters. This latest strain, first identified in India, is still not fully understood by health officials. It's unclear if it has characteristics that make it as concerning as other variants, several of which are more transmissible and potentially more severe.
Colorado StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Colorado

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Colorado StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]