King Soopers Changes Mask Policy

Last week, the CDC made waves by announcing that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and that both masks and physical distancing are no longer required among people who are fully vaccinated, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” That’s a rather big set of exceptions, because depending on where you live or what buildings you’re entering, the mask requirements might stay firmly in place for the foreseeable future. However, everyone’s favorite purveyor of frozen foods, Trader Joe’s, has reevaluated its own mask requirements in accordance with the updated CDC guidelines, and it has dropped its own mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, USA Today reports. Costco, Walmart, and other major retailers are announcing similar policy updates.