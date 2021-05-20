Golf tournament to take place in honor of Louisville children killed in Panama City Beach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golf tournament will take place on Friday in memory of two Louisville siblings who were killed while on vacation last year. On Friday, the Bear and Buddy Golf Tournament is happening at Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville in honor of 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor. The siblings died in early December when a pickup left the road and hit them while they were playing putt-putt golf with their parents at a family fun park in Panama City Beach, Florida.www.wdrb.com