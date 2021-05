INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2021 – After three days of competition, Regions 5 and 8 finished in a deadlock with each claiming a share of the Super Team title at the 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program Level 9 Eastern Championships held May 7-9 at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Ga. Sixteen all-around champions across a series of age divisions – eight senior and eight junior – were also crowned as the nation’s top women’s artistic Level 9 gymnasts from regions 5-8 faced off in the culminating event of the 2021 season.