It was a “bittersweet” moment for Cisco College football coach Ryan Taylor on Saturday in Tyler. “I am so proud of my kids,” said Taylor, whose Wranglers defeated TJC 47-9 to capture Cisco’s first-ever conference championship. “I love TJC and I spent many hours here (Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium). Tyler Junior College is a big part of my life. It’s bittersweet. I didn’t say anything all week (about connection to TJC). It was an important game to me.”