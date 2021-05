With finals coming to a close, it can mean only one thing—it’s Commencement season. Although we’re still living in a pandemic, that doesn’t mean you should cancel the traditional graduation activities. If you’re still looking to take some graduation photos, we got you covered with this list of the best spots on campus. Graduating virtually this year? No worries, we made Zoom backgrounds of them too—don’t forget to use #BU2021 in all of your social posts. We’ll be featuring our favorites throughout Commencement weekend.