Franklin County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Franklin County in east central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 843 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Wellsville, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This replaces the flood advisory previously issued for Franklin County.

alerts.weather.gov
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Princeton, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Richmond, Princeton, Lane and Rantoul. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 194.