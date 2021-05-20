Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Douglas County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrence, Baldwin City, Eudora, Lecompton, Clinton, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Clinton Lake, Vinland and Globe. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This flood advisory replace the previous flood advisory in effect for Douglas County.