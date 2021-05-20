Mathilde Konsinski: “Creating a Network of Mutual Assistance and Information”

While the first arms race took place at the atomic level, the next arms race may take place at an even smaller scale: the quantum level. The 20th century brought about groundbreaking discoveries of how particles act on very small scales, which have inspired many inventions, most of which have not been realized yet. Just like the nuclear revolution, the possible ramifications of the quantum revolution reach far beyond the spheres of academia and may become instrumental in security and warfare. For example, quantum computing has been the dream (and nightmare) of researchers, cybersecurity experts, and intelligence agencies alike, with the promise of processing speeds far above those of any existing computer and the ability to break traditional encryption methods. Strange quantum properties like “entanglement” could lead to the advancement of radar and compass technologies. While current quantum technology is still short of these capabilities, these alluring promises have motivated countries across the world to invest in quantum research, each hoping to be the first to gain the advantage of quantum-powered cybersecurity and defense.