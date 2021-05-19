A lot of human smuggling and high-speed chases | This is one border county sheriff's office experience

ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas — It’s pitch dark and really quiet in the middle of nowhere Texas, along the U.S. Mexico border. “We are in the middle of nowhere. We are on a highly classified location where we are looking for potential human and narcotics smugglers to pass by,” said Master Sgt. Ruben Martinez with the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office. “The odds of something that is being driven east on this highway is very high or something illegal.”