This past year, in-person festivals were almost nonexistent. But in their place, we discovered a new form of community event: the virtual festival. Virtual festivals had their downsides of course; you couldn’t walk around, smell the buttery popcorn, or eat a fried Oreo. But they also had some impressive up-sides. Folks could attend these events from all over the world, visiting places they could never have seen in person and meeting new and different people. You could attend a beach birding festival in California and a tulip festival in Holland on the same day!