ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple St. Louis women say a stranger took over their Facebook accounts, leaving them with no way to regain control of their posts and memories. "I've been on Facebook for 14 years," Keely Giles of Swansea said. It was especially frustrating for Giles when she discovered a hacker took over her page on April 1. "By the time I was logging in, it was a done deal. The hacker had gotten in and changed my email, changed the phone number, changed the password."