Did you know that Americans eat more than 300 million sandwiches a day? According to History, we the people consume as many sandwiches as there are people to eat them, which is pretty impressive in and of itself. While there are plenty of go-to sandwich spots for a quick bite, Panera is undoubtedly one of the most popular. And what's better than getting one of Panera's signature menu items from the restaurant itself? Making a copycat recipe that is just as good but saves you time and avoids you having to leave the comfort of your own home!