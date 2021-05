A year into the pandemic, we take a look at how these Delaware nurses repurposed their skills and rose to new challenges every step of the way. When the coronavirus struck with a vengeance in March 2020, it threatened to overwhelm our healthcare system, so Delaware’s nurses sprang into action. We spoke to eight nurses who transitioned away from their regular jobs to fight on the front lines of the pandemic. Read on to find out how it happened and what the experiences meant to them.