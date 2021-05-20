newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau: Players in 'weird position' with Super League

By Field Level Media
Henry County Daily Herald
 12 hours ago

Bryson DeChambeau isn't ruling out joining Super League Golf if the proposed tour gets up and running, but he isn't willing to be at the front of the line to commit. The 2020 U.S. Open expressed ambivalence about the Super League concept while speaking Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C.

www.henryherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super League Golf#Saudi Arabian#The Super League#Augusta#Usga#Star Players#Kiawah Island#Running#Line#Suit#Whatnot#Mega Money Events#S C#Weird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Audacy

Bryson DeChambeau boards private jet for early tee time after thinking he missed the cut

If there’s something weird or quirky going on in the world of golf, odds are, it probably involves Bryson DeChambeau. The world No. 5 had to hustle to Charlotte, site of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, to make his 8:10 AM tee time Saturday morning. DeChambeau had a longer than usual commute, arriving via private jet after spending the night in Dallas, where he lives.
Charlotte, NCdallassun.com

Wells Fargo Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau heavily backed

The PGA Tour returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With only two events remaining before the PGA Championship, four of the world's top five players are in the field: No. 2 Justin Thomas,No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 4 Xander Schauffele and No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau.
GolfPGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau makes hasty exit, expensive U-turn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bryson DeChambeau shot 68 in the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday morning, briefly getting to within three of the lead. Not 24 hours earlier he was on a plane to Dallas, headed home after missing the cut. (Not!) What happened in between those...
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Momentum for McIlroy, few others going into PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy knows as well as anyone how quickly fortunes can change in golf. Until winning at his happy hunting ground of Quail Hollow last week, McIlroy had gone 18 months without winning anywhere, the second-longest dry spell of his career. Now he’s the betting favorite for the PGA Championship, which starts next Thursday at Kiawah Island.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa predictions from advanced model

With a slope rating of 155 and a course rating of 79.1, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is considered the most difficult venue in the country. That's what awaits the 156 players in the 2021 PGA Championship beginning Thursday, May 20, as the course can disrupt even the world's top players. Couple the course difficulty with championship conditions and Kiawah Island could be the only winner to emerge from the PGA Championship 2021 field.
Charlotte, NCGolf.com

‘Whoops’: Bryson DeChambeau’s outrageous, tournament-saving overnight flight

Late Friday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau shot 74 to miss the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C. “I made triple on 7 and then chipped in on 8 for birdie. I thought I had to make birdie on the last and I didn’t, missed the putt, and I was like there’s no way I’m making [the cut, I’m in] 90th place,” DeChambeau said Saturday. “So we just said, all right, let’s pack up, let’s go.”
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Daily Sports Betting Preview 5/14/2021: NBA, PGA, ATP

LAS VEGAS - Welcome to the Daily Sports Betting Preview on this excellent Friday!. First up on the Preview, the Golden State Warriors are sitting pretty in the eighth seed, and looking to keep it that way against the New Orleans Pelicans. Then, the PGA’s AT&T Byron Nelson features some...
GolfRotowire

FanDuel PGA: AT&T Byron Nelson

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: TPC Craig Ranch (7,468 yards, par 72) After years of the AT&T Byron Nelson struggling to attract the top players in the world, the move to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021 has resulted in a very strong field. It is led by top-five players Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will be making his first appearance since winning the green jacket a month ago. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will also be making his first start since Augusta alongside three-time major winner and default tournament host Jordan Spieth. Masters runner-up and Dallas native Will Zalatoris will be looking for his first PGA Tour win, while nearby University of Texas standouts Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody will be in the field via sponsor exemptions. For over 20 years the host course was the TPC Four Seasons for the Byron Nelson, but the PGA Tour decided to take a chance in 2018 and move the event to Trinity Forest Golf Club. It's wide open and linksy-style was interesting to many golf architect enthusiasts, but the fields in 2018 and 2019 ended up being some of the weakest for any event on Tour and the golf course got absolutely eaten up by the players that did tee it up. TPC Craig Ranch is a little more similar looking to typical PGA Tour venues. It has hosted Korn Ferry Tour events in the past along with the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. It was announced after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year's tournament, that the AT&T Byron Nelson would be contested for the next five years at TPC Craig Ranch starting in 2021. This will be the players' last tune up before the PGA Championship is contested at Kiawah Island next week, which breaks up the Texas two-step at Colonial the following week. After some expected showers early in the week, weather should be ideal for the first three rounds with very little threat of rain. Storms may impact the final round, however. Winds should be very light on Thursday and Friday, while the weekend should see the breezes kick up to 20 miles per hour.
Dallas, TXonlinegambling.com

Byron Nelson Odds: FedEx Cup Leader Bryson DeChambeau Favored in Dallas

On Friday, Bryson DeChambeau thought he had missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. Now, after another top-10 finish, DeChambeau enters the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship as the favorite to win his third title this season. DeChambeau flew back to Charlotte from his home in Dallas after finding out...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that called six golf majors

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson has been played since 1944, and consecutively since 1956, and has been contested at 13 different courses around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The 13th AT&T Byron Nelson site will be TPC Craig Ranch, a 7,468-yard, Tom Weiskopf design that replaces former host course Trinity Forest. Sung Kang made the AT&T Bryon Nelson his first PGA Tour victory two years ago, and returns beginning on Thursday as the defending champion.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Joe Maddon: Mike Trout's tee shot 'exceeds' Bryson DeChambeau's in number of metrics

Mike Trout, already considered one of the best baseball players of all time after just 10 seasons, may be having a career year in 2021. His slash line is hard to believe, even for a batter of his caliber. With numbers of .365/.484/.692, the latter two of which lead to a league-high and career-best OPS of 1.177, he's looking to become only the second player in league history with four MVP awards.
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - AT&T Byron Nelson

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.