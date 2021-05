The 2021 GHSA Tennis State Championships are set to take place this Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. With last year’s season cut short amidst the cancellations of spring sports due to Covid-19, this year’s heavily anticipated championship gives its participating athletes a long-awaited chance to take home the state title for their schools. A total of 16 state titles will be awarded with the girls taking to the courts first thing in the morning, and the boys starting in the early afternoon.