Del Estroibo
“Prickly pear adds electricity to cocktails,” says Chris Elford of Seattle’s tropical-inspired bar, Navy Strength. “It’s so craveable, and of course the color is compelling.” The cactus-grown fruit lends a distinct, highlighter-bright hue to drinks, but also a singular flavor reminiscent of strawberries, raspberries and watermelon. Seen in Elford’s “eminently crushable” Del Estroibo, the Daiquiri template is sweetened with a combination of prickly pear syrup with an added tang from citric acid.punchdrink.com