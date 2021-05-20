Del Estroibo

Posted by Emily Bites in 6 PP, 7 Blue, 7 Green, 7 Purple, All Recipes, Sandwiches/Wraps/Handhelds, vegetarian. These classic Cucumber Sandwiches are a fresh, flavorful vegetarian lunch option that comes together in minutes! Traditionally, cucumber sandwiches are served as a finger food at tea time, but since I don’t break for tea too frequently I think they deserve center stage at lunch. Crunchy cucumbers between a thick layer of cream cheese with dill and lemon and sandwiched between two slices of soft bread make for a tasty, satisfying meatless meal, prefect for spring and summer. No need to heat anything, this sandwich is cool as a cucumber! It’s also a nice change of pace from your typical deli meat sandwich, so if your lunch routine has become a bit stale, the bright, fresh flavors in this sandwich is for you. Plus, the whole sandwich is just 240 calories or 7 Green, Blue or Purple WW (Weight Watchers) SmartPoints!