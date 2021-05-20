newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Johnny Blaze

Punch
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to deny that the spicy Margarita is the drink of our times. Made with tequila or mezcal, and spiced with everything from muddled jalepaños to habanero tincture or via chili powder rim, the piquant mixture is, as PUNCH contributor Scott Hocker declares, “simultaneously safe, extreme, cultured and milquetoast.” In other words, it’s the ultimate anytime, anywhere drink. At Grand Army in Brooklyn, the Johnny Blaze, named for the anti-hero from the comic and film, Ghostrider, pairs tequila with fiery habanero shrub and lime with an extra kick courtesy of ginger.

punchdrink.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sugar#Vinegar#Glass#Mixture#Food Drink#Beverages#Chili Powder Rim#Punch#Grand Army#Javascript#Ingredients Serving#Strega#Salers#Braggs Apple#Fresh Habanero#Bottle#Heat#Lime Wheel Directions#Tincture#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsfoodservicedirector.com

How Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is blazing a trail

This edition of Menu Feed is brought to you by Hidden Valley Ranch. Chris Simms is founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a casual-dining chain with 39 units. Simms and his team strive to make Lazy Dog the “next generation of casual dining” by delivering a unique experience through the concept's menu mix, ambience and hospitality.
Providence, RIjwu.edu

Seriously Sweet Takeaways From Johnny Cupcakes

CareerFest 2021, an annual event put on by JWU Experiential Education & Career Services, was a little different than the ones in the past because it was entirely virtual. That didn't stop an incredible lineup, which was kicked off by entrepreneur Johnny Cupcakes, who spoke with students about where he started.
RecipesFox11online.com

Shrimp Cakes with Lemon Aioli

1 lb. small raw shrimp (dice up if needed) 1/2 cup Panko (Japanese style bread crumbs) Mix all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Portion into 3” cakes and press to flatten. Heat up butter/oil in cast iron pan over medium heat. Cook on both sides until shrimp are pink and cheese is melted (About 2 minutes per side). Top with Lemon aioli, serve and enjoy.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

The Most Underrated Disney World Sidekicks According to Our Readers!

There are SO many amazing Disney characters that it’s hard to choose a favorite. But we all have our faves, right?. There’s no doubt we all love Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto, and Goofy — the fab five never disappoint, nor do the princesses. But there are plenty of other Disney characters that aren’t MAIN characters. Instead, they’re the fun sidekicks, and they often get overlooked!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What’s In Our Bag?! DFB Reporters Share Their Secrets in Disney World

We’re constantly bringing ya new Disney tips and tricks. After all, we’re in the parks every day! And that kinda makes us pros at ride strategies, Park Pass reservations, and so much more. But we’ve got you covered with the little stuff, too! And today, we’re showing you what, exactly, we bring in our park bags, so you don’t show up at Disney World unprepared.
East New Market, MDstardem.com

Johnny's Tavern rings in 50 years

EAST NEW MARKET — A local landmark celebrates 50 years of business with a party on Saturday, May 15, at Johnny’s Tavern in East New Market. The celebration on Saturday begins outdoors at noon and continues to 10 p.m., before the party moves indoors with a DJ playing music until 2 a.m.
Recipesmashed.com

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.
Restaurantswdwinfo.com

Popular Disney World Restaurant Closing for Long Refurb this Summer

Disney has announced that The Wave… of American Flavors and The Wave Lounge at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be unavailable this summer. The space is being refurbished and will open in time for the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. Reservations are available through July 15, 2021.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

SOUTHERN SUCCOTASH PASTA SALAD

Succotash pasta salad is a delicious Southern recipe. This recipe for succotash pasta salad is a great summer salad and can be made with fresh vegetables or frozen. It keeps for several days in the refrigerator. It is very versatile in that you can add whatever you like or have on hand. Take this salad to any gathering or event and it will be a hit every time. You might also like our recipe for creamy cucumber salad.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Get ready for the easiest cookie recipe ever! These delicious peanut butter cookies require only three ingredients: peanut butter, sugar, and one egg. That's it! It almost sounds too good to be true until you give it a try for yourself.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What The Twist Tie Colors On Bread Really Mean

Making homemade bread became a popular hobby for many people over the last year — so much so that it caused a shortage of flour and yeast. However, if you now find yourself lacking the time to bake up a few loaves for your morning toast, or are simply over the fad, there's an aisle full of it at your local grocery store, or even your closest Dollar Tree, to choose from. The shelves are piled high with several varieties of bread from white to whole wheat, rye to pumpernickel, and even gluten-free, most of which are sealed tight for freshness in plastic bags.
Musicedmsauce.com

Johnny Jenre – Nightmare EP

Nightmare EP is rising artist Johnny Jenre’s debut project featuring 2 peak-intensity self titled ‘speed-house' originals, out now through on Haus of Panda. The recently-formed label is a partner imprint to Brooklyn Fire, an established and successful label owned by a house hold name to many, Tommie Sunshine. John Gonzalez is the man behind Johnny Jenre. Producing since 2009/2010 and being extremely detailed in the releases he commits himself to, he revels in the overflow of creativity that comes to him in the studio, thus translating the energy into high quality work for the world to hear. Now going all in on Johnny Jenre and sharing the heavy monstrosity that is Nightmare EP, “Night Terror,” and “Jagged,” have started to turn some heads around the industry and is a very impressive debut drop Check out a quote from JJ below and under that stream his Nightmare EP via Haus of Panda!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

A Slow Cooker Tex-Mex Meatballs Recipe That'll Be The Talk Of The Potluck

The marriage of Texas and Mexican food is one that goes back centuries to before Europeans made their way to the United States. Before the Lone Star State got its name, its first tribal inhabitants used ingredients from each region to create tasty recipes that paved the way for Tex-Mex food as we know it today. As noted by chef Adán Medrano, the modern combination of cuisine from both regions — Tex-Mex — is distinct from Texas Mexican food and dates back to about 1900 in San Antonio.