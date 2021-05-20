Johnny Blaze
It is hard to deny that the spicy Margarita is the drink of our times. Made with tequila or mezcal, and spiced with everything from muddled jalepaños to habanero tincture or via chili powder rim, the piquant mixture is, as PUNCH contributor Scott Hocker declares, “simultaneously safe, extreme, cultured and milquetoast.” In other words, it’s the ultimate anytime, anywhere drink. At Grand Army in Brooklyn, the Johnny Blaze, named for the anti-hero from the comic and film, Ghostrider, pairs tequila with fiery habanero shrub and lime with an extra kick courtesy of ginger.punchdrink.com