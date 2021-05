May 1, 6:17 p.m., at mile post 21 on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Reeves, 21, Springdale, Ariz., traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Reeves was taken by Mercy Health EMS to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for suspected serious injury. Reeves was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.