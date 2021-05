There are many avenues to choose from when creating and deploying eLearning content and each avenue differs greatly from the next. “Traditional” Learning Management Systems (LMSs) only allow the dissemination of “container-based” formats, such as SCORM, AICC, xAPI, and CMI5. xAPI is also referred to as “Experience API” or “TinCan API”—the former and latter are the same and will be referred to as xAPI. Container-based content, despite the various named derivatives, is commonly referred to as “SCORM content.”