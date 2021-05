CHILLICOTHE - The objective for the Savannah tennis team members who competed in Friday's sectional was simple. The Savages, once again, made it look easy on the tennis court Friday, going 3-for-3 on the day and qualifying the doubles entries of Drew and Matt Collier, Connor Peek and Evan Heftye, along with the singles entry of Cole Horton, for the MSHSAA state individual tennis tournament in Springfield next week.