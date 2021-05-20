newsbreak-logo
Sky build big lead, hold off Dream

Cover picture for the articleKahleah Copper scored 23 points and Ruthy Hebard finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to an 85-77 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night in College Park, Ga. The Sky (2-0) held off the Dream (0-2) after leading by 23 points in the...

