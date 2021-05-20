Lamborghini’s First All-Electric Car is Coming Before 2030

Electrification is a big deal and, eventually, every sports car that we know and love will lug around battery packs and motors instead of gas tanks and engines. It is, quite literally, an inevitability. That’s why rumors that the Porsche 718 is going electric make a lot of sense despite being largely unfounded. After all, it is the next logical step after the Taycan’s success since the 911 will be the last model of Porsche’s lineup to make the transition. We recently learned that Porsche decision-makers were weighing options on what to do with the next-gen 718, and it looks like a decision has been made, as new reports say an electric Porsche Boxster Concept is about to be revealed!