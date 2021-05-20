newsbreak-logo
Lamborghini’s First All-Electric Car is Coming Before 2030

By Nick Hall
manofmany.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after Ferrari unveiled plans to launch its first electric car, Lamborghini is following suit. On Wednesday, the Italian marque announced its €1.5 billion (AUD$2.36 billion) electrification strategy, which is set to see the first all-electric Lamborghini hit the road by 2030. President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann confirmed the new roadmap will focus on continually identifying new technologies that guarantee “top performance and driving dynamics”.

Stephan Winkelmann
