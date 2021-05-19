French Québec’s ‘Inferiority Complex’
René Lévesque once told me “it’s a sort of inferiority complex”, in a discussion about the push back of his government over English domination. It was in the midst of a post interview discussion over Bill 101, when I was a reporter at CJAD. I was often sent to Québec City to interview the various PQ ministers, (some of whom, ironically were more bilingual than Robert Bourassa’s Liberal ministers). And that also meant meeting up with Premier Lévesque. The program was called “Québec Report”. The “inferiority” comment surprised me. I remember being so upset that I had not gotten that sound bite on tape. I doubt Lévesque would have uttered it on air.www.lavalnews.ca