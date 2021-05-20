newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Shadley & Soter: Salt Lake City Can Help Our Homeless Community

By Theadora Soter, Will Shadley
dailyutahchronicle.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Salt Lake City’s 512 chronically homeless individuals, certainty doesn’t exist. They don’t know when their next meal will be, where they’ll spend a cold winter night or how they’ll be able to replace their worn-out pair of socks. When your daily needs are this difficult to meet, planning for the future becomes nearly impossible. Dave Durocher, the executive director at The Other Side Academy, knows this from experience, which is why his organization is working with Salt Lake City to create The Other Side Village. The village would consist of tiny homes fully equipped with a bathroom, a kitchen and, most importantly, as Durocher says, “a community where they’re safe, have a roof over their head, and have people living there that are going to help them through a lot of their issues.” Durocher’s right: the Other Side Village has the opportunity to be a meaningful and empowering home for Salt Lake City’s unhoused population, and it also could serve as a valuable asset to the Salt Lake community at large, if we let it.

dailyutahchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Texas State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless People#Work From Home#Working At Home#Shadley Soter#The Other Side Academy#Community First#The Other Side Village#Community Building#Kitchen#Tiny Homes#Eden Village#Winter#Community Bonding#Artisan Shops#Villages#Austin#Socks#Bathroom#Shared Spaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Salt Lake City, UTGephardt Daily

UDoH announces week’s free antigen test sites

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced available test sites for people who want to get free antigen tests, open to age 3 through adult. Locations selected for testing this week include:. TestUtah sites:. Box Elder County:. Bear River Middle School, 300...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Salt Lake area has some of the country's fastest-selling homes, new numbers show

(KUTV) — Homes in Utah are selling at one of the fastest rates in the United States. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report for April 2021, the Salt Lake City metro area is in a three-way tie (with Boise and Seattle) for the lowest number of days on the market at just 14. Nationally, the average is 32 days, defined as the time from a house being listed to going under contract. Wichita, Kansas scored the lowest in the country at 12 days, followed by Omaha, Nebraska at 13, the report stated.
Salt Lake County, UTutahbusiness.com

Salt Lake County Auditor transitions tax sales online via Bid4Assets.com

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake County Auditor’s Office will host its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with auction site Bid4Assets.com. The county is required by state law to hold its tax sale annually. Transitioning the sale online will allow the Auditor’s Office to conduct it safely, removing all COVID-19 associated concerns by allowing participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones, and desktops.
Salt Lake City, UTMiddletown Press

Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department. In a...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Salt Lake City, UTutahbusiness.com

How Brent Anderson founded the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

The Founder Series is a monthly column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. For my fifth birthday, my grandmother gave me a hardcover book called The Sea. This single gift determined the direction for the rest of my life.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

Vaccine database: Salt Lake City sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salt Lake City: 1. 729 N Redwood Rd 801-532-3795; 2. 1269 E 2100 S (801) 486-0695; 3. 1110 S 300 W (801) 401-9563; 4. 2029 E 7000 S (801) 943-0951; 5. 1360 Foothill Dr (801) 581-1700; 6. 1638 S 900 E 801-484-8741; 7. 2040 S 2300 E 801-487-1784; 8. 3865 S 2300 E 801-272-9039; 9. 3555 W 3500 S 801-963-6874; 10. 3270 1300 E (801) 487-5461; 11. 135 E 100 S (801) 428-0399; 12. 3981 Wasatch Blvd 801-272-9494; 13. 4530 Highland Dr 801-278-5388; 14. 1825 W 4700 S 801-964-2626; 15. 1905 S 300 W 801-478-2400; 16. 922 E 2100 S (801) 486-4331; 17. 876 E 800 S (801) 355-5257; 18. 4065 S Redwood Rd (801) 972-4945; 19. 1174 W 600 N (801) 363-1047; 20. 402 6th Ave (801) 355-4617; 21. 828 S 900 W (801) 364-2564; 22. 3470 E 7800 S (801) 943-0177; 23. 455 S 500 E (801) 328-6033; 24. 3215 S Valley St (801) 486-8477; 25. 1320 E 200 S (801) 582-7624; 26. 4515 S 900 E 801-266-1215; 27. 2332 EAST 21ST SOUTH 801-466-9949; 28. 72 S Main St 801-531-0583; 29. 5540 S 900 E 801-262-2981; 30. 909 E 2100 S 801-463-4870; 31. 4040 W 5415 S 801-982-1912; 32. 531 E 400 S 801-478-0703; 33. 350 Hope Ave 801-484-7311; 34. 2705 E Parleys Way 385-313-3942;
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

These jobs are hiring in Salt Lake City — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Salt Lake City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Solutions Specialist-Part-time (Utah); 2. Customer Service Representative - Part Time; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Virtual Assistant; 5. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 6. Customer Service - Multiple Full Time Openings!; 7. Office Administrator - Flooring Department (Part-Time); 8. Outside Sales Representative; 9. Full & Part Time Chiropractors Needed Now! SIX-FIGURE OPPORTUNITY!;
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City synagogue defaced with hate symbol; police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rabbi Avremi Zippel posted to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a photo of his synagogue defaced with a hate symbol. “A swastika scratched into the front window of a synagogue,” his post says. “May 2021. “Salt Lake City, Utah. “We...