Shadley & Soter: Salt Lake City Can Help Our Homeless Community

For Salt Lake City’s 512 chronically homeless individuals, certainty doesn’t exist. They don’t know when their next meal will be, where they’ll spend a cold winter night or how they’ll be able to replace their worn-out pair of socks. When your daily needs are this difficult to meet, planning for the future becomes nearly impossible. Dave Durocher, the executive director at The Other Side Academy, knows this from experience, which is why his organization is working with Salt Lake City to create The Other Side Village. The village would consist of tiny homes fully equipped with a bathroom, a kitchen and, most importantly, as Durocher says, “a community where they’re safe, have a roof over their head, and have people living there that are going to help them through a lot of their issues.” Durocher’s right: the Other Side Village has the opportunity to be a meaningful and empowering home for Salt Lake City’s unhoused population, and it also could serve as a valuable asset to the Salt Lake community at large, if we let it.