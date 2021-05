BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays will call Buffalo's Sahlen Field "home" for the second summer in a row, the team announced Wednesday. The Blue Jays will return to Buffalo June 1 as COVID-19 continues to restrict travel between the U.S. and Canada. In a statement, the Blue Jays say the team's goal is to return to playing home games at Rogers Centre in Toronto "as soon as it is safe to do so and until then, the team will play its home games at Sahlen Field."